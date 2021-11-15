New UNO A.D. Adrian Dowell says he's 'ready to roll up my sleeves'

“Before you can partner with people, you have to have a relationship,” he said. “And before that, you have to meet them, so that will keep me busy for the first few months.”

He also credited Alberts for the work he had done in his 12 years at UNO.

“He laid a solid foundation,” Dowell said. “We’ve got two great conferences for sports programs, and we’re poised for success.”

He added that he’s interested in learning more about hockey from Kemp, who previously coached that sport at UNO.

“I look forward to working with him,” Dowell said. “Absolutely he’s going to have a role here, and I can’t wait to learn from him.”

When he called hockey UNO’s primary sport, it was obvious that Dowell had done his homework. He invoked the name of the athletic director who started the program and also referred to the Mavs’ 3-2 win Saturday night over top-ranked St. Cloud State.

“Don Leahy was a genius,” he said. “And when you beat the No. 1 team in the country, the program is headed in the right direction.”