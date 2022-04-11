New UNO coach Chris Crutchfield gets big salary bump over predecessor

New UNO men’s basketball coach Chris Crutchfield will make 50% more per year in base salary than his predecessor, Derrin Hansen and, in the process, become the highest-paid employee in the Mavericks’ athletic department.

A former UNO player and longtime power-conference assistant, Crutchfield will make $275,000 per year, according to his contract, signed March 17. Hansen, fired in early March after 17 seasons as head coach, made $183,053 in his final year with the school.

Crutchfield’s salary is more than that of UNO Athletic Director Adrian Dowell ($255,000) and more than current Mav hockey coach Mike Gabinet, who makes a total of $256, 963 for serving as both the team’s head coach and director of hockey operations. Crutchfield’s salary is $100,000 less than he made last year as an assistant at Oregon, the latest stop for a coach who spent several years at the Power Six conference level. Oregon did not require a buyout of Crutchfield’s contract.

For years under Hansen, UNO scheduled a glut of power conference opponents as “buy games” that paid the Mavericks a fee for agreeing to travel to an opposing school and typically absorb a loss. Crutchfield’s contract creates an incentive to schedule such games; each regular season win the Mavs have over a Power Six opponent, Crutchfield makes $10,000. Hansen had no such bonus item in his final contract.

Crutchfield’s contract, which runs through the 2026-27 season, pays $10,000 if UNO wins or ties for the conference title, $20,000 for winning the conference tournament title, another $10,000 for each round the team appears in the NCAA Tournament, $2,500 for each round the team makes the NIT, $5,000 for being conference coach of the year and $10,000 for national coach of the year.

Should UNO fire Crutchfield without cause, it owes him the balance of his contract, minus any liquidated damages. Should Crutchfield leave UNO for a different job, he’ll owe an amount back to the school that starts at $600,000 – if he resigns before April 2023 – and progresses downward in increments until his final season, when the buyout is $75,000.

Crutchfield’s lead assistant – Kyan Brown, hired away from North Dakota State – will make $105,000 per year.

