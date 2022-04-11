 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASKETBALL

New UNO coach Chris Crutchfield gets big salary bump over predecessor

  • Updated
  • 0

New UNO men’s basketball coach Chris Crutchfield will make 50% more per year in base salary than his predecessor, Derrin Hansen and, in the process, become the highest-paid employee in the Mavericks’ athletic department.

A former UNO player and longtime power-conference assistant, Crutchfield will make $275,000 per year, according to his contract, signed March 17. Hansen, fired in early March after 17 seasons as head coach, made $183,053 in his final year with the school.

Crutchfield’s salary is more than that of UNO Athletic Director Adrian Dowell ($255,000) and more than current Mav hockey coach Mike Gabinet, who makes a total of $256, 963 for serving as both the team’s head coach and director of hockey operations. Crutchfield’s salary is $100,000 less than he made last year as an assistant at Oregon, the latest stop for a coach who spent several years at the Power Six conference level. Oregon did not require a buyout of Crutchfield’s contract.

For years under Hansen, UNO scheduled a glut of power conference opponents as “buy games” that paid the Mavericks a fee for agreeing to travel to an opposing school and typically absorb a loss. Crutchfield’s contract creates an incentive to schedule such games; each regular season win the Mavs have over a Power Six opponent, Crutchfield makes $10,000. Hansen had no such bonus item in his final contract.

People are also reading…

Crutchfield’s contract, which runs through the 2026-27 season, pays $10,000 if UNO wins or ties for the conference title, $20,000 for winning the conference tournament title, another $10,000 for each round the team appears in the NCAA Tournament, $2,500 for each round the team makes the NIT, $5,000 for being conference coach of the year and $10,000 for national coach of the year.

Should UNO fire Crutchfield without cause, it owes him the balance of his contract, minus any liquidated damages. Should Crutchfield leave UNO for a different job, he’ll owe an amount back to the school that starts at $600,000 – if he resigns before April 2023 – and progresses downward in increments until his final season, when the buyout is $75,000.

Crutchfield’s lead assistant – Kyan Brown, hired away from North Dakota State – will make $105,000 per year.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two former NFL coaches join Brian Flores' discrimination suit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert