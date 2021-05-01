Newcomers leading the way as UNO men's soccer prepares for second round of NCAA tournament

Ayats said after Thursday's victory that UNO would be doing a lot of hydrating in preparation for Sunday; that was UNO's first match since April 3. The Mavs had several April matches canceled because of the pandemic, and Warming thought his team got worn down as the Greensboro match went on.

"A big factor was we hadn't played a game in four weeks," said Warming, the only coach to take four teams to the NCAA tournament. "And it's very hard to be fit for soccer when you aren't playing soccer.

"You can run, you can do exercises, but you have to play the game. I'd say after the 50th, 60th minute, we really didn't have much left in the tank. We were just a little late to everything."

As the Mavs get their legs back under them, the Cardinal will be playing their first game since April 17. Stanford is 9-2-1 and has one of the nation's top goal differentials. The Cardinal average 2.42 goal per game and allow 0.65.

Stanford features Pac-12 player of the year Zach Ryan, who has scored in nine of the team's 12 games. The Cardinal also have the Pac-12's freshman of the year in Mark Fisher.

Thursday's win was UNO's first against a ranked opponent since 2017. Now the Mavs look for a second one in four days.

