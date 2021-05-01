Newcomers leading the way as UNO men's soccer prepares for second round of NCAA tournament

Back in February as UNO prepared to start its COVID-19-delayed season, Bob Warming thought he brought in one of his best recruiting classes.
Those newcomers helped provide a breakthrough moment Thursday, when the Mavericks won their first NCAA tournament game with a thrilling 3-2 victory over No. 23 UNC Greensboro.
"Somebody told me one time if you want to be a good coach, get good players. If you want to be a great coach, get great players," the UNO coach said. "And we've got some great players."
Some of those new Mavs were instrumental in the win.
That included Hugo Kametani, who put UNO up 2-0 with 21 minutes to go then headed in a free kick for the winner with four minutes left. Kametani — who has a team-high nine goals — was this season's Summit League newcomer of the year while Fitzroy Cummings was named defensive player of the year in his first year in the program.
Another newcomer, Ed Port, delivered a well-timed pass to Nil Ayats for UNO's first goal Thursday. Port, who set a junior college record for career assists before arriving at UNO, has a team-high four assists.
The win at Greensboro set up the Mavs (7-2-1), who got the Summit League's automatic bid in the NCAA tournament when Denver had to drop out because of COVID-19 protocols, with a matchup against the tournament's No. 4 seed, Stanford, at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Ayats said after Thursday's victory that UNO would be doing a lot of hydrating in preparation for Sunday; that was UNO's first match since April 3. The Mavs had several April matches canceled because of the pandemic, and Warming thought his team got worn down as the Greensboro match went on.
"A big factor was we hadn't played a game in four weeks," said Warming, the only coach to take four teams to the NCAA tournament. "And it's very hard to be fit for soccer when you aren't playing soccer.
"You can run, you can do exercises, but you have to play the game. I'd say after the 50th, 60th minute, we really didn't have much left in the tank. We were just a little late to everything."
As the Mavs get their legs back under them, the Cardinal will be playing their first game since April 17. Stanford is 9-2-1 and has one of the nation's top goal differentials. The Cardinal average 2.42 goal per game and allow 0.65.
Stanford features Pac-12 player of the year Zach Ryan, who has scored in nine of the team's 12 games. The Cardinal also have the Pac-12's freshman of the year in Mark Fisher.
Thursday's win was UNO's first against a ranked opponent since 2017. Now the Mavs look for a second one in four days.
