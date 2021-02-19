 Skip to main content
No. 1 North Dakota defeats No. 9 UNO hockey
HOCKEY

No. 1 North Dakota defeats No. 9 UNO hockey

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Jacob Bernard-Docker had a goal and two assists to lead No. 1 North Dakota to a 4-1 win over No. 9 UNO on Friday night in the opening game of a weekend series.

Bernard-Docker scored midway through the first period and North Dakota tacked on two more goals in the second for a 3-0 lead.

UNO answered when Tyler Weiss scored with three minutes left in the second. Tyler Ward and Jason Smallidge were credited with assists on the goal.

But the Mavs were outshot 17-3 in the third period. North Dakota put the game away by scoring on a power play midway through the period.

Isaiah Saville made 37 saves, including 16 in the third period, for the Mavs. Adam Scheel made 14 of his 24 saves in the first period in earning the win for North Dakota.

The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the UNO, while North Dakota has won seven of its last eight.

UNO and North Dakota will meet again Saturday at 6:07 p.m. The teams split a two-game series when they met in Omaha in three weeks ago.

