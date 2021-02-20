No. 1 North Dakota rolls to win over No. 9 UNO hockey

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Collin Adams had two goals and an assist as No. 1 North Dakota rolled to a 7-1 win over No. 9 UNO on Saturday to sweep a weekend series.
The Fighting Hawks (17-4-1) outscored the Mavericks (13-8-1) 11-2 on the weekend. Six North Dakota players scored, and the Fighting Hawks had three power-play goals Saturday.
UND grabbed control with a three-goal second period in which the Mavs managed only four shots on goal. The Fighting Hawks led 2-1 when Jordan Kawaguchi beat UNO goalie Isaiah Saville with 15:36 remaining in the second period.
Five minutes later, Jasper Weatherby tallied a power-play goal, and Adams added another with 6:17 remaining in the period to chase Saville.
UNO trailed 1-0 just a minute and a half into the game after Brendan Budy's goal. But Kevin Conley scored the Mavericks' only goal to even the score with 5:35 left in the first.
The Fighting Hawks answered with a goal by Tyler Kleven to retake the lead heading into the first intermission.
UND outshot the Mavs 27-18, and Adam Scheel made 17 saves. In the series, Scheel stopped 41 of 43 UNO shots for a .953 save percentage.
The Mavericks will face North Dakota again in its final two games of the season. The Fighting Hawks will come to Baxter Arena on Friday, with the teams meeting again in Grand Forks on March 5.