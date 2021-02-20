No. 1 North Dakota rolls to win over No. 9 UNO hockey

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Collin Adams had two goals and an assist as No. 1 North Dakota rolled to a 7-1 win over No. 9 UNO on Saturday to sweep a weekend series.

The Fighting Hawks (17-4-1) outscored the Mavericks (13-8-1) 11-2 on the weekend. Six North Dakota players scored, and the Fighting Hawks had three power-play goals Saturday.

UND grabbed control with a three-goal second period in which the Mavs managed only four shots on goal. The Fighting Hawks led 2-1 when Jordan Kawaguchi beat UNO goalie Isaiah Saville with 15:36 remaining in the second period.

Five minutes later, Jasper Weatherby tallied a power-play goal, and Adams added another with 6:17 remaining in the period to chase Saville.

UNO trailed 1-0 just a minute and a half into the game after Brendan Budy's goal. But Kevin Conley scored the Mavericks' only goal to even the score with 5:35 left in the first.

The Fighting Hawks answered with a goal by Tyler Kleven to retake the lead heading into the first intermission.

UND outshot the Mavs 27-18, and Adam Scheel made 17 saves. In the series, Scheel stopped 41 of 43 UNO shots for a .953 save percentage.