No. 10 UNO hockey holds on to early lead in win over Colorado College

UNO hockey scored three first-period goals and held on to post a 4-3 win over Colorado College on Friday night at Baxter Arena.
The 10th-ranked Mavericks (12-3) got goals from Jimmy Glynn, Jack Randl and Tyler Weiss in that opening period. That three-goal flurry came in a little more than two minutes.
UNO made it 4-0 when Brannon McManus scored the only goal of the second period.
The Tigers ruined Isaiah Saville's shutout early in the third period when Hunter McCown snapped a shot high into the net.
Colorado College added another goal with 7:05 left when Logan Will tapped a rebound past Saville.
The Tigers made it 4-3 with 31 seconds left on a goal by Matthew Gleason but the Mavs managed to hang on for the victory.
The teams will conclude the two-game series Saturday at 7:07 p.m. at Baxter Arena.
A brief look at UNO hockey since 2010
2010-11 season
Record: 21-16-2 Coach: Dean Blais
Notables: First season in the WCHA; Blais wins WCHA coach of the year
2011-12 season
Record: 14-18-6
Coach: Dean Blais
2012-13 season
Record: 19-18-2 Coach: Dean Blais
Notables: Final season in the WCHA
2013-14 season
Record: 17-18-2 Coach: Dean Blais
Notables: First season in the NCHC
2014-15 season
Record: 20-13-6 Coach: Dean Blais
Notables: Finished season in NCAA Frozen Four; Forward Austin Ortega sets NCAA record for most game-winning goals in a season (11)
2015-16 season
Record: 18-17-1
Coach: Dean Blais
2016-17 season
Record: 17-17-5 Coach: Dean Blais
Notables: Blais final season coaching the Mavs; Forward Austin Ortega ties NCAA record for career game-winning goals (23)
2017-18 season
Record: 17-17-2 Coach: Mike Gabinet
Notables: Gabinet's first season coaching Mavs
2018-19 season
Record: 9-24-3
Coach: Mike Gabinet
2019-20 season
Record: 14-17-5 Coach: Mike Gabinet
Notables: Postseason canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
2020-21 season
Record: 14-11-1 Coach: Mike Gabinet
Notables: Reached NCAA tournament regionals, where Mavs fell to Minnesota 7-2
