No. 10 UNO hockey holds on to early lead in win over Colorado College

UNO hockey scored three first-period goals and held on to post a 4-3 win over Colorado College on Friday night at Baxter Arena.

The 10th-ranked Mavericks (12-3) got goals from Jimmy Glynn, Jack Randl and Tyler Weiss in that opening period. That three-goal flurry came in a little more than two minutes.

UNO made it 4-0 when Brannon McManus scored the only goal of the second period.

The Tigers ruined Isaiah Saville's shutout early in the third period when Hunter McCown snapped a shot high into the net.

Colorado College added another goal with 7:05 left when Logan Will tapped a rebound past Saville.

The Tigers made it 4-3 with 31 seconds left on a goal by Matthew Gleason but the Mavs managed to hang on for the victory.

The teams will conclude the two-game series Saturday at 7:07 p.m. at Baxter Arena.

