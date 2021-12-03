 Skip to main content
No. 10 UNO hockey holds on to early lead in win over Colorado College
HOCKEY

No. 10 UNO hockey holds on to early lead in win over Colorado College

From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.

UNO hockey scored three first-period goals and held on to post a 4-3 win over Colorado College on Friday night at Baxter Arena.

The 10th-ranked Mavericks (12-3) got goals from Jimmy Glynn, Jack Randl and Tyler Weiss in that opening period. That three-goal flurry came in a little more than two minutes.

UNO made it 4-0 when Brannon McManus scored the only goal of the second period.

The Tigers ruined Isaiah Saville's shutout early in the third period when Hunter McCown snapped a shot high into the net.

Colorado College added another goal with 7:05 left when Logan Will tapped a rebound past Saville.

The Tigers made it 4-3 with 31 seconds left on a goal by Matthew Gleason but the Mavs managed to hang on for the victory.

The teams will conclude the two-game series Saturday at 7:07 p.m. at Baxter Arena.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

