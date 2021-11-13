 Skip to main content
No. 11 UNO hockey defeats No. 1 St. Cloud State in overtime
HOCKEY

McManus

UNO's Brannon McManus passes the puck against St. Cloud State.

 ZACH DWYER, ST. CLOUD TIMES

From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Taylor Ward's latest goal gave No. 11 UNO an overtime win over the nation's No. 1 team Saturday night.

Ward, who has 12 goals in the Mavs' first 12 games, scored with 2:14 left in overtime for a 3-2 win over St. Cloud State.

The senior forward, who had his streak of 13 straight games with a point snapped Friday, also leads Division I with 20 points.

Brannon McManus poked ahead the puck to Ward, who leads the NCAA in goals, racing down the ice. Ward then beat St. Cloud goalie David Hrenak in a one-on-one situation.

UNO split the series with St. Cloud after the Huskies won 5-1 Friday.

On Saturday, St. Cloud had 45 shots on goal compared to UNO's 29, but the Mavs hung tough behind goalie Austin Roden, who finished with 43 saves. He had more than 10 saves in each period. Roden also defeated the Huskies last season.

St. Cloud led after one period before UNO tied it midway through the second on the first career goal for Nolan Krenzen.

UNO took a 2-1 lead when freshman Ty Mueller scored with 11:21 left in the third period. But St. Cloud answered six minutes later when Kevin Fitzgerald knocked in a rebound for a short-handed goal.

UNO (9-3-0, 2-2-0) has split its first two NCHC series — the Mavs lost the first game to Miami last week before winning the finale. This was UNO’s first road trip, as it opened the season with a 10-game homestand.

UNO will play at Alaska Fairbanks next weekend.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

