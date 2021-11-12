 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 11 UNO hockey falls to No. 1 St. Cloud State
0 comments
topical
HOCKEY

No. 11 UNO hockey falls to No. 1 St. Cloud State

UNO hockey

UNO goalie Isaiah Saville reaches for the puck in the Mavs game against St. Cloud State.

 ZACH DWYER, ST. CLOUD TIMES

From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Veeti Miettinen scored twice in the first 10 minutes and teammate Easton Brodzinski also had two goals to lead No. 1 St. Cloud State to a 5-1 win over No. 11 UNO in the opening game of their series Friday night.

St. Cloud extended its lead to 4-0 as the Huskies outshot the Mavs 52-19 through the first two periods. The Huskies finished with a 68-36 shot advantage.

UNO's goal came with 6:29 left on a power-play as Cameron Berg scored. Tyler Weiss and Brock Bremer were given assists on the goal.​

UNO goalie Isaiah Saville allowed St. Cloud's first four goals before coming out the game.

UNO and St. Cloud wraps up its series at 6 p.m. Saturday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

UNO hockey bounces back to split series with Miami
UNO

UNO hockey bounces back to split series with Miami

  • Updated

The Mavs earned their eighth win of the season Saturday night with a victory over the Miami RedHawks. It’s just the second time in program history that a UNO team has won eight of its first 10 games.

UNO hockey loses NCHC opener to Miami
UNO

UNO hockey loses NCHC opener to Miami

  • Updated

The RedHawks scored two late goals in a 19-second span to hand the Mavericks their second loss of the season. “We have to find a way to put teams away,” UNO coach Mike Gabinet said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert