No. 11 UNO hockey falls to No. 1 St. Cloud State

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Veeti Miettinen scored twice in the first 10 minutes and teammate Easton Brodzinski also had two goals to lead No. 1 St. Cloud State to a 5-1 win over No. 11 UNO in the opening game of their series Friday night.
St. Cloud extended its lead to 4-0 as the Huskies outshot the Mavs 52-19 through the first two periods. The Huskies finished with a 68-36 shot advantage.
UNO's goal came with 6:29 left on a power-play as Cameron Berg scored. Tyler Weiss and Brock Bremer were given assists on the goal.
UNO goalie Isaiah Saville allowed St. Cloud's first four goals before coming out the game.
UNO and St. Cloud wraps up its series at 6 p.m. Saturday.
