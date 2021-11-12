No. 11 UNO hockey falls to No. 1 St. Cloud State

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Veeti Miettinen scored twice in the first 10 minutes and teammate Easton Brodzinski also had two goals to lead No. 1 St. Cloud State to a 5-1 win over No. 11 UNO in the opening game of their series Friday night.

St. Cloud extended its lead to 4-0 as the Huskies outshot the Mavs 52-19 through the first two periods. The Huskies finished with a 68-36 shot advantage.

UNO's goal came with 6:29 left on a power-play as Cameron Berg scored. Tyler Weiss and Brock Bremer were given assists on the goal.​

UNO goalie Isaiah Saville allowed St. Cloud's first four goals before coming out the game.

UNO and St. Cloud wraps up its series at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.