No. 11 UNO hockey 'motivated' to face top-ranked St. Cloud State

Gabinet said the Mavs aren’t fazed by the challenge of playing last year’s national runner-up and this year’s No. 1 team in its first road contests.

“I guess in theory you wouldn’t mind having a little softer opening road trip,” he said. “But in the same breath it’s exciting because our players are competitors and very motivated.”

Sophomore forward Kaden Bohlsen said the team is indeed motivated, and not intimidated.

“I don’t think we’re scared and I think we match up well against them,” he said. “Hopefully we go into St. Cloud and get six points (two wins) this weekend.”

Junior forward Joey Abate agreed.

“We wish we could have swept last weekend,” he said. “But we’re feeling really confident coming into St. Cloud.”

Bohlsen, a Minnesota native who lived in Willmar — an hour away from St. Cloud — has added incentive this weekend.

“I went to quite a few games growing up there,” he said. “Lots of family and friends are going to be there but our main focus is to get the six points.”

Abate said the 10-game homestand was nice but now it’s time to see what the team can do away from home.