No. 11 UNO hockey 'motivated' to face top-ranked St. Cloud State

UNO could not be facing a bigger challenge in its first road series of the hockey season.
The 11th-ranked Mavericks will play at top-ranked St. Cloud State on Friday and Saturday. UNO (8-2) is coming off a 10-game homestand, having split with conference foe Miami last weekend.
“This is an exciting week for us,” Mavs coach Mike Gabinet said. “We’ve had a great week of practice and there’s no better way to start the road trip than to play No. 1.”
It’s probable UNO will be without several key players due to injury. That list includes forwards Chayse Primeau, Martin Sundberg and Matt Miller and defensemen Jason Smallidge and Jonny Tychonick.
“We have five guys out who were regulars in our lineup last season,” Gabinet said. “But I think that speaks to the depth we have here and the young guys stepping up, taking advantage of their opportunities.”
The Mavs had their seven-game win streak snapped last Friday night in a 4-3 loss to Miami. UNO bounced back the next night with a 4-1 win, which included freshman Ty Mueller’s first collegiate goal.
“I don’t think we’ve missed a beat because of the way our other guys have been performing,” Gabinet said. “Even though we’re playing the top team I really like our group.”
Gabinet said the Mavs aren’t fazed by the challenge of playing last year’s national runner-up and this year’s No. 1 team in its first road contests.
“I guess in theory you wouldn’t mind having a little softer opening road trip,” he said. “But in the same breath it’s exciting because our players are competitors and very motivated.”
Sophomore forward Kaden Bohlsen said the team is indeed motivated, and not intimidated.
“I don’t think we’re scared and I think we match up well against them,” he said. “Hopefully we go into St. Cloud and get six points (two wins) this weekend.”
Junior forward Joey Abate agreed.
“We wish we could have swept last weekend,” he said. “But we’re feeling really confident coming into St. Cloud.”
Bohlsen, a Minnesota native who lived in Willmar — an hour away from St. Cloud — has added incentive this weekend.
“I went to quite a few games growing up there,” he said. “Lots of family and friends are going to be there but our main focus is to get the six points.”
Abate said the 10-game homestand was nice but now it’s time to see what the team can do away from home.
“It’s been awesome and we’ve loved seeing the fans,” he said. “But it’ll be exciting to get on the road and see some new crowds and just be in a new environment.”
Those two games will be played at the Herb Brooks Hockey Center, named after the former Huskies and Olympic head coach. The arena has an Olympic-sized ice rink, which is 15 feet wider than most collegiate rinks.
“There’s more time and space when you have the puck and there’s more room behind the net,” Abate said. “We know they understand it probably a little better than us but I’m excited about playing there.”
Gabinet said the opportunity to play the No. 1 team should have his squad fired up, no matter the conditions.
“It says a lot about our conference to even get the chance to play the top-ranked team,” he said. “You don’t get that chance to play No. 1 very often and I think that’s kind of a neat thing.”
Notes
Brett Larson is in his fourth season as coach of the Huskies … St. Cloud opened up NCHC play last weekend with a pair of wins at Colorado College … Senior Taylor Ward leads the Mavs in goals (11) and points (19). Both totals lead the nation, as do his nine power-play goals … Goalie Isaiah Saville enters this weekend with a 7-2 record and a 1.77 goals-against average … St. Cloud is tied with North Dakota for first in the NCHC while UNO is in a four-way tie for third … The Huskies lead the overall series 26-12-2.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH