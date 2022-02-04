 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 12 North Dakota cruises to win over No. 18 UNO hockey
0 Comments
topical
HOCKEY

No. 12 North Dakota cruises to win over No. 18 UNO hockey

  • 0

From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Three goals in a 10-minute span in the second period lifted No. 12 North Dakota to a 4-1 win over No. 18 UNO in their series opener Friday night.

The Fighting Hawks broke a 1-1 tie midway through the second period on a goal by Mark Senden. North Dakota made it 3-1 four minutes later, then Ethan Frisch scored a power-play goal with seven seconds left in the period for the final goal.

North Dakota had put the Mavs in an early hole as Riese Gaber scored three and a half minutes into the game. Gaber also had two assists on the night.

But UNO answered with a power-play goal with 2:28 left in the first half. Brandon Scanlin scored his third goal this season.

UNO held a 27-20 advantage in shots on goal, but North Dakota was able to convert its opportunities. North Dakota's Zach Driscoll made 26 saves for the win.

Isaiah Saville made 12 saves and allowed the goals before Austin Roden played in the third period.

It's the sixth straight time that UNO (16-11, 6-9) has lost the opener of a weekend series. UNO and North Dakota square off again Saturday at 6 p.m.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert