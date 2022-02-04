No. 12 North Dakota cruises to win over No. 18 UNO hockey

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Three goals in a 10-minute span in the second period lifted No. 12 North Dakota to a 4-1 win over No. 18 UNO in their series opener Friday night.

The Fighting Hawks broke a 1-1 tie midway through the second period on a goal by Mark Senden. North Dakota made it 3-1 four minutes later, then Ethan Frisch scored a power-play goal with seven seconds left in the period for the final goal.

North Dakota had put the Mavs in an early hole as Riese Gaber scored three and a half minutes into the game. Gaber also had two assists on the night.

But UNO answered with a power-play goal with 2:28 left in the first half. Brandon Scanlin scored his third goal this season.

UNO held a 27-20 advantage in shots on goal, but North Dakota was able to convert its opportunities. North Dakota's Zach Driscoll made 26 saves for the win.

Isaiah Saville made 12 saves and allowed the goals before Austin Roden played in the third period.

It's the sixth straight time that UNO (16-11, 6-9) has lost the opener of a weekend series. UNO and North Dakota square off again Saturday at 6 p.m.

