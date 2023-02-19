For the second time in three days, No. 12 UCLA put a barrage of runs on the board late in the game to pull away from Omaha baseball.

Sunday's game saw the Mavericks trailing 3-0 before the Bruins tacked on three runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth for a 8-1 victory and a series sweep.

Luke Gainer came in to relieve UNO starter Preston Tenney (0-1) and gave up three hits and a walk in the seventh that culminated in a two-run base hit from Darius Perry.

Zach Lechnir scored just the second run of the weekend for the Mavs (0-3) with a solo home run in the eighth.

Brennen Bales had two of Omaha's six hits.

UNO begins a four-game series at Fresno State Thursday at 8 p.m. CT.