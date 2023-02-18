LOS ANGELES — No. 12 UCLA hit three home runs in the first three innings and went on to rout Omaha 23-0 Saturday.

The Bruins hit a pair of homers in a four-run second inning and then Kyle Karros added a three-run shot in the third to make it 8-0. Karros, son of former Dodgers slugger Eric Karros, finished with five RBIs as he was one of four Bruins with at least four runs driven in.​

UCLA tacked on four runs in the sixth and eight more in the seventh as the Bruins have rolled in the first two games of the series.

On Friday night, UNO dropped its opener 16-1 to the Bruins. The Mavs were within 3-1 in the fifth inning, but UNO proved to be its own worst enemy by committing six errors, issuing 12 walks and hitting four batters. UCLA pulled away with 10 runs in the eighth inning.​

The teams complete their series at 3 p.m. Sunday.

UNO (0-2) 000 000 000 - 0 5 3

UCLA (2-0) 143 014 82x - 23 20 0

W: Tredwell, 1-0. L: Bell 0-1. 2B: UNO, Boeve; UCLA, Gourson, Holman. 3B: UCLA, Salgado. HR: UCLA, Vaughns, Karros, Gourson, Schrier