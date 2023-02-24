The UNO hockey team got a cold dose of reality Friday night, courtesy of sixth-ranked St. Cloud State.

The Huskies defeated the 14th-ranked Mavericks 6-2 in front of 7,027 at Baxter Arena. It was UNO's most lopsided home loss and tempered the good vibes conjured up after clinching home ice for the first round of the NCHC playoffs.

"We weren't good enough," coach Mike Gabinet said. "I liked our start until they got on the power play and capitalized to kind of suck the momentum away."

St. Cloud grabbed the lead less than six minutes into the game when Grant Cruikshank scored on the power play. The Huskies added to their lead in the final minute of the period when freshman Grant Ahcan lit the lamp.

The Mavs fell behind 4-0 early in the second period when the Huskies struck twice in less than two minutes. Veeti Miettinen scored from close range and Adam Ingram put a shot over goalie Simon Latkoczy's right shoulder.

UNO broke the shutout with 12:17 left in the period when Matt Miller scored his 11th goal of the season. He stickhandled in close and beat goalie Jaxon Castor on the backhand.

St. Cloud got that one back when Ingram cut across the slot and put a shot into the net to make it 5-1. That spelled the end for Latkoczy, who entered the game leading the NCHC in goals-against average.

"Simon has been solid all year for us," Gabinet said. "We win as a team and lose as a team."

The Huskies scored their third power-play goal midway through the third period when Cruikshank drilled a one-timer past goalie Jake Kucharski.

The Mavs' Jack Randl scored his team-leading 18th goal with 6:48 left, firing home a shot from the slot to make the final 6-2.

The six goals surrendered tied a season high for the Mavs, who fell to 17-11-3 and 12-7-2 in the NCHC. It also was their first home loss since Dec. 30 against St. Lawrence.

The loss came two days after funeral services for assistant Paul Jerrard, who died Feb. 15 at age 57.

"It's been an emotional week for everybody," Gabinet said. "I'm not going to use it as an excuse and PJ wouldn't let us use him as an excuse."

The Huskies moved to 19-9-3 and 11-7-3.

The teams conclude the series at 7:07 p.m. Saturday at Baxter Arena.

St. Cloud State (19-9-3, 11-7-3)... 2 3 1 — 6

UNO (17-11-3, 12-7-2)................. 0 1 1 — 2

First period: 1, SCSU, Cruikshank (Ingram, Miettinen), 5:45, PP. 2, SCSU, Ahcan (Rogers, Trejbal), 19:11.

Second period: 3, SCSU, Miettinen (Ingram), 3:10. 4, SCSU, Ingram (Trejbal, Kupka), 4:36, PP. 5, UNO, Miller, 7:43. 6, SCSU, Ingram (Miettinen, Spellacy), 9:18.

Third period: 7, SCSU, Cruikshank (Ingram, Miettinen), 9:47, PP. 8, UNO, Randl (Mancini), 13:12.

Shots on goal

SCSU .............. 8 13 7—28

UNO ............... 11 8 6—25

Goalies: SCSU, Castor (23 saves). UNO, Latkoczy (15 saves), Kucharski (7 saves).

Penalties-minutes: SCSU 5-10, UNO 6-20.

Power plays: SCSU 3 of 5, UNO 0 of 5.