GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota scored just over a minute into overtime Friday to hold off a late comeback by Omaha and hand the Mavs a 5-4 loss.

Ethan Frisch got the game-winning goal 1:06 into the extra period to knock off the No. 14 Mavericks (18-12-3, 13-8-2 NCHC) in the series opener.

UNO trailed 3-1 entering the third period, but scored three times over the final 10 minutes to send the game to overtime.

Nolan Sullivan started the scoring flurry with a goal in the 10th minute. Jake Pivonka tied it 3-3 with a goal in the 17th minute, but the Fighting Hawks (15-13-6, 9-10-4) regained the lead less than a minute later on Dylan James' second goal of the game.

The Mavericks pulled their goalkeeper to get an extra attacker, then Matt Miller connected with 32 seconds left to tie the game at 4-4.

Tyler Weiss also scored for the Mavericks in the first period.

Omaha and North Dakota will wrap up their series at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.​

