No. 14 UNO hockey cruises to win over St. Lawrence

CANTON, N.Y. — Brannon McManus scored a pair of goals and added an assist as No. 14 UNO rolled to a 5-0 win over St. Lawrence on Saturday.

Isaiah Saville saved all 21 shots he faced to earn his fourth shutout of the season as the the Mavericks (14-6) bounced back from an upset by the Saints (5-9-4) on Friday night.

UNO also matched a program record with its 10th nonconference win of the season.

The Mavs had lost three of their previous four games and had only scored five goals during that stretch, dating back to Dec. 4.

​They matched that production in the first 50 minutes Saturday.

McManus got UNO on the board with 10:33 left in the first, scoring a power-play goal after an assist from Chayse Primeau. He then gave UNO a 3-0 advantage early in the second when he redirected Brandon Scanlin's shot past St. Lawerence goalie Emil Zetterquist.

Special teams also lifted the Mavs. Former Omaha Lancer Jack Randl scored a power-play goal late in the first and Kevin Conley added another goal with the man advantage midway through the third. UNO also killed four penalties.