No. 14 UNO hockey falls to No. 4 Western Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Papillion native Ethen Frank scored a pair of goals to lead No. 4 Western Michigan to a 4-2 win over No. 14 UNO Friday night.

Frank, who entered the night with a team-leading 15 goals, scored 28 seconds into the second period to put the Broncos up 3-0.

UNO rallied as Taylor Ward scored on a power play in the second period and Jack Randl pulled the Mavs within 3-2 midway through the third period.

But Frank added an empty-netter with 4.9 seconds left to secure Western Michigan's win.

The teams will meet again at 6 p.m. Saturday.

