No. 14 UNO hockey splits series with No. 4 Western Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Isaiah Saville made a season-high 41 saves to earn his third shutout as UNO edged No. 4 Western Michigan 1-0 Saturday to split the NCHC series.

With the Mavericks (13-5, 4-4) hanging onto a one-goal lead, Saville made 13 saves in the third period. No. 14 UNO also killed five penalties in the game.

The fourth-ranked Broncos (13-5, 6-4) had two chances to tie in an 11-second span in the final minute, but Drew Worrad hit the post twice.

Chayse Primeau scored the game’s lone goal 42 seconds into the second period. The senior skated into the slot right in front of goal and tipped in a shot from Kirby Proctor for his fifth score of the season.

Taylor Ward also earned a secondary assist for the 99th point of his career.

The Broncos, who are second in the NCHC, outshot the Mavs 41-26 but were unable to get anything past Saville. They limited UNO to three shots in the first period and five in the third.

The Mavs’ best offensive effort came in the second period, when they tallied 18 shots.