No. 16 UNO hockey defeats No. 7 Minnesota Duluth, avenging Friday's loss

UNO avenged a loss from the previous night by posting a 5-1 hockey victory over seventh-ranked Minnesota Duluth on Saturday night at Baxter Arena.
The Bulldogs defeated the 16th-ranked Mavericks by the same score Friday night.
Tyler Weiss, Matt Miller, Brandon Scanlin, Taylor Ward and Chayse Primeau scored for UNO.
Mavs' goalie Isaiah Saville made 27 saves to post the victory.
UNO will play on the road the next three weekends before returning home Feb. 18 in a series against St. Cloud State.
