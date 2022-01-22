 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 16 UNO hockey defeats No. 7 Minnesota Duluth, avenging Friday's loss
HOCKEY

No. 16 UNO hockey defeats No. 7 Minnesota Duluth, avenging Friday's loss

From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.

UNO avenged a loss from the previous night by posting a 5-1 hockey victory over seventh-ranked Minnesota Duluth on Saturday night at Baxter Arena.

The Bulldogs defeated the 16th-ranked Mavericks by the same score Friday night.

Tyler Weiss, Matt Miller, Brandon Scanlin, Taylor Ward and Chayse Primeau scored for UNO.

Mavs' goalie Isaiah Saville made 27 saves to post the victory.

UNO will play on the road the next three weekends before returning home Feb. 18 in a series against St. Cloud State.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

