No. 16 UNO hockey falls to Colorado College in series opener

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado College scored twice in the final six minutes to secure a 4-1 win over No. 16 UNO on Friday night in the opener of a weekend series.

UNO pulled within 2-1 when Matt Miller scored his sixth goal of the season with 13:03 left. Tyler Weiss and Jonny Tychonick were credited with assists on the power-play goal.

UNO finished with a 32-20 advantage in shots on goal and the Mavs took 12 shots in the third period. But Colorado College was able to pull away late as Brian Hawkinson made it 3-1 with 5:24 left and then it added an empty-net goal.

While Colorado College had taken a 2-0 lead with 1:29 left in the second period, its goalie, Matt Vernon, stymied UNO's offense by making 31 saves.

Isaiah Saville made 15 saves for the Mavericks.

UNO (15-10), which has dropped four of its last five, wraps up its weekend series at 7 p.m. Saturday.

