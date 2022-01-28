 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 16 UNO hockey falls to Colorado College in series opener
0 Comments
topical
HOCKEY

No. 16 UNO hockey falls to Colorado College in series opener

  • 0

From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado College scored twice in the final six minutes to secure a 4-1 win over No. 16 UNO on Friday night in the opener of a weekend series.

UNO pulled within 2-1 when Matt Miller scored his sixth goal of the season with 13:03 left. Tyler Weiss and Jonny Tychonick were credited with assists on the power-play goal.

UNO finished with a 32-20 advantage in shots on goal and the Mavs took 12 shots in the third period. But Colorado College was able to pull away late as Brian Hawkinson made it 3-1 with 5:24 left and then it added an empty-net goal.

While Colorado College had taken a 2-0 lead with 1:29 left in the second period, its goalie, Matt Vernon, stymied UNO's offense by making 31 saves.

Isaiah Saville made 15 saves for the Mavericks.

UNO (15-10), which has dropped four of its last five, wraps up its weekend series at 7 p.m. Saturday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert