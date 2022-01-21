No. 16 UNO hockey falls to No. 7 Minnesota Duluth after Bulldogs jump to early lead

It was less than a happy homecoming Friday night in UNO's first hockey game at Baxter Arena in 48 days.
Minnesota Duluth looked like a seventh-ranked team, posting a 5-1 victory over the 16th-ranked Mavericks. UNO hadn't played at home since a 4-0 loss to Colorado College on Dec. 4.
The teams will close out the series Saturday at 7:07 p.m. at Baxter.
Duluth (13-8-2, 6-3-2) went to work early. The Bulldogs scored twice in the first period and once in the second to hand UNO (14-9, 4-7) its sixth loss in eight games.
The Mavs also had their share of bad luck, especially in the waning seconds of the first period. What appeared to be a shorthanded goal by Brock Bremer was disallowed when officials ruled Bremer left the bench early.
Duluth had taken a 1-0 lead 4:20 into the game when Dominic James put a shot past Mavs goalie Isaiah Saville. James picked up a loose puck near the side of the net and fired it home.
The Bulldogs added to their advantage midway through the period when Quinn Olson scored on the power play. He rifled a high shot over Saville's shoulder.
The nullification of Bremer's goal - a beauty from deep right wing - seemed to deflate the Mavs. Duluth held the upper hand throughout much of the second period and scored when Luke Loheit slipped a shot past Saville while the Bulldogs were shorthanded.
UNO came to life in the third period and finally got something past Duluth goalie Ryan Fanti while on the power play. Defenseman Brandon Scanlin's shot from the point was tipped in by Jack Randl, his seventh goal of the season.
It was the only time the Mavs scored with the man advantage, going 1 for 6 in the game.
The Mavs put heat on Fanti at other times in the period but came up empty. Scanlin had a shot carom off the goal post and Ty Mueller was denied from the slot.
The Bulldogs capped the road win with a pair of late goals. Blake Biondi buried a rebound from the slot with 2:34 left and Carter Loney scored in the final minute when his shot deflected off UNO's Cameron Berg.
Biondi, who was drafted by Montreal, was named the game's No. 1 star with a goal and two assists.
UNO outshot Duluth 25-24 but could only muster one goal. In their last eight games, the Mavs have scored two goals or less seven times.
It also was the second time in the last three games that UNO surrendered five goals.
UNO will hit the road again after Saturday's series finale. The Mavs will play their next three series away from Baxter before returning Feb. 18 against St. Cloud State.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH