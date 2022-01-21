No. 16 UNO hockey falls to No. 7 Minnesota Duluth after Bulldogs jump to early lead

UNO came to life in the third period and finally got something past Duluth goalie Ryan Fanti while on the power play. Defenseman Brandon Scanlin's shot from the point was tipped in by Jack Randl, his seventh goal of the season.

It was the only time the Mavs scored with the man advantage, going 1 for 6 in the game.

The Mavs put heat on Fanti at other times in the period but came up empty. Scanlin had a shot carom off the goal post and Ty Mueller was denied from the slot.

The Bulldogs capped the road win with a pair of late goals. Blake Biondi buried a rebound from the slot with 2:34 left and Carter Loney scored in the final minute when his shot deflected off UNO's Cameron Berg.

Biondi, who was drafted by Montreal, was named the game's No. 1 star with a goal and two assists.

UNO outshot Duluth 25-24 but could only muster one goal. In their last eight games, the Mavs have scored two goals or less seven times.

It also was the second time in the last three games that UNO surrendered five goals.