No. 18 UNO hockey downs No. 12 North Dakota in overtime

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Brannon McManus buried a goal after a cross-ice pass from Taylor Ward with 2:27 remaining in overtime as No. 18 UNO rallied to beat No. 12 North Dakota 3-2 Saturday in the series finale.

The Mavericks (17-11, 7-9-0 NCHC) trailed 2-0 with 15 minutes remaining in the game, but two goals within three minutes got them back in it.

In the 3-on-3 extra period, Ward fired a pass from the top of the left circle, finding McManus in front at the right side of the goal. McManus beat former Lancer Zach Driscoll glove side to win it.

The teams each finished with 30 shots, but Isaiah Saville (28 saves) outdueled Driscoll (27 saves) to help UNO bounce back from a 4-1 loss Friday.

Trailing by two goals early in the third, UNO jump-started its offense when Davis Pennington scorched a one-timer from the blue line for a power-play goal.

Three minutes later, Kevin Conley scored the equalizer when he redirected Nate Knopeke’s shot with 11:29 left.