No. 20 Colorado shuts out UNO in women's soccer

BOULDER, Colo. — No. 20 Colorado dominated the opening half in rolling to a 5-0 win over the UNO women Sunday afternoon.
The Buffaloes scored four times in the first half, including twice in the final four minutes. They outshot the Mavericks (1-3-2) 11-0 before halftime and 25-5 for the match.
Cece Behrens attempted four of UNO's shots, three of which were on goal.
After losing twice in Colorado, the Mavs look to regroup Thursday at Minnesota.
UNO (1-3-2) ................ 0 0—0
At Colorado (4-0-1) ...... 4 1—5
Goals: CU, Webb, James, Sharts, Newkirk, Kuhlmann.
