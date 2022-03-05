No. 20 UNO hockey finishes regular season with win over No. 4 North Dakota

UNO finished the regular season on a winning note Saturday night against conference rival North Dakota.

Chayse Primeau scored a pair of goals to lead the 20th-ranked Mavericks to a 4-1 win over the fourth-ranked Fighting Hawks at Baxter Arena. The victory came one night after North Dakota had won 5-4 in overtime to clinch a share of the Penrose Cup as the NCHC's regular-season champion.

​"We knew that we had to come out here and have a playoff mentality," Primeau said.

​The victory in front of a season-high Senior Night crowd of 6,748 boosted the Mavs to 21-15 overall and 11-13 in the conference. UNO will begin postseason play next weekend in a best-of-three series at Western Michigan.

"What an effort on a special night," Mavs coach Mike Gabinet said. "It was a great experience and I'm so happy for our players."

North Dakota held a 12-6 edge in shots after the first period but the Mavs came away with the only goal. It came after the Fighting Hawks made a rare mistake in their own end.

Goalie Jakob Hellsten came out of his net and cleared the puck around the boards, where it was intercepted by Taylor Ward. Hellsten made a diving stop on Ward's drive but Primeau was there to knock in the rebound.

UNO goalie Isaiah Saville, who had not started the previous two games because of illness, kept North Dakota off the board in that opening period.​

Primeau scored his second goal of the night and ninth of the season early in the second period. A shot by defenseman Nolan Krenzen bounced off the boards behind the net right to Primeau, who jammed the puck past Hellsten.

"That's where he likes to live," Gabinet said. "We're happy to get him up and running again."

The Mavs made it 3-0 with 5:22 left in the period. Jack Randl took a backhand pass from Primeau and scored on the power play.

North Dakota finally broke through with the man advantage late in the period. Saville stopped a shot by Judd Caulfield but was unable to corral Caulfield's rebound.

UNO had a 13-8 advantage in shots in that period though the Fighting Hawks had a 20-19 overall edge entering the third period.

The Mavs extended their lead with 11:08 left when defenseman Nate Knoepke scored his first goal of the season. He took a pass from Tyler Weiss and fired a high shot into the net.

"I've got to give a lot of credit to Weiss," he said. "We locked eyes for about three seconds and he made a great pass."

Saville steered aside 30 shots to pick up his 16th win of the season.

"It was nice to get him back in the net," Gabinet said. "He made some timely saves."

North Dakota finishes the regular season 22-12-1 overall and 17-6-1 in the conference.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.