WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State held UNO to three hits as the No. 23 Shockers earned a 6-1 softball win Wednesday.

Zoe Jones gave the Shockers a 3-0 lead when she hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the third and they gradually pulled away from there.

WSU added a run in the fourth on an RBI triple from Beatrice grad Addison Barnard. Bennington's Taylor Sedlacek had two of Wichita's 12 hits.

UNO scored in the fifth on an RBI single from Lynsey Tucker.

UNO (16-9) will host North Dakota in a Summit League series beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday.

UNO (16-9) 000 010 0 - 1 3 1

Wichita State (27-7) 103 101 x - 6 12 0

W: Howell, 13-2. L: Nuismer, 7-4. 2B: WS, McKinney, Lucas, Brown. 3B: WS, Barnard. HR: WS, Jones