No. 3 Purdue tops UNO behind 29-0 run

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 3 Purdue scored 29 straight points in the first half on its way to a 97-40 rout of the UNO men on Friday afternoon.

Dylan Brougham hit a 3-pointer in the first minute to give UNO a 3-2 lead, but the Boilermakers then went on a 29-0 run over the next 10 minutes.

Zach Edey led four Boilermakers in double figures with 20 points as Purdue (6-0) shot 57.6% from the field. Purdue also dominated the boards 53-22.

Darrius Hughes led UNO (1-5) with 13 points, but no other Maverick scored more than six. UNO shot 30.6% from the field.

UNO, which went 0-5 on its road trip, starts a four-game homestand Tuesday against SIUE.

