 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 3 Purdue tops UNO behind 29-0 run
0 comments
topical
MEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 3 Purdue tops UNO behind 29-0 run

Check out the 2021-22 schedule for UNO men's basketball.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 3 Purdue scored 29 straight points in the first half on its way to a 97-40 rout of the UNO men on Friday afternoon.

Dylan Brougham hit a 3-pointer in the first minute to give UNO a 3-2 lead, but the Boilermakers then went on a 29-0 run over the next 10 minutes.

Zach Edey led four Boilermakers in double figures with 20 points as Purdue (6-0) shot 57.6% from the field. Purdue also dominated the boards 53-22.

Darrius Hughes led UNO (1-5) with 13 points, but no other Maverick scored more than six. UNO shot 30.6% from the field.

UNO, which went 0-5 on its road trip, starts a four-game homestand Tuesday against SIUE.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady talks about what he looks forward to in retirement

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert