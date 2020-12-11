No. 5 Kansas rolls to win over UNO basketball

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas is 2-0 against teams from Omaha this week. But unlike the close call against Creighton on Tuesday, Friday was all Jayhawks.
Ochai Agbaji scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures, helping fifth-ranked Kansas roll to a 95-50 win over UNO.
Mitch Lightfoot had a career-best 14 points, David McCormack had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyon Grant-Foster added 13 points off the bench as the Jayhawks (6-1) cruised to their 12th consecutive win at Allen Fieldhouse.
Last time out, Bill Self's crew needed Creighton's best player to miss a free throw in the final seconds to avoid going to overtime with the No. 8 Bluejays. This time, Kansas opened it with five spectacular minutes, knocking down 3-pointers and getting easy buckets at the rim while forcing the Mavericks to miss their first nine shots. By the time they substituted at the under-16 media timeout, the five starters led by Agbaji and Jalen Wilson had given Kansas a 17-0 lead.
Wanjang Tut scored 14 points and Jadin Booth had 11 for UNO (2-5). Leading scorer Matt Pile was held to six points on 2-for-7 shooting while dealing with foul trouble.
Five miserable minutes followed in which the Jayhawks went 1 for 8 from the floor, turned the ball over on three straight possessions and allowed the Mavs to turn their deficit into a 10-point game.
Back came the starters and back came the blowout. The Jayhawks ran off another 10 consecutive points, and this time they didn't stop when the backups checked back in. Lightfoot established a career high when his 3-pointer in the closing seconds gave Kansas a 45-22 advantage heading into the locker room.
The lead soon stretched 69-34 midway through the second half before the Jayhawks began to substitute liberally.
UNO fared about as well as it did against Creighton, which beat the Mavs 94-67 earlier this month. In both games, the Mavs lacked the size and athleticism to hang around with an opponent that has national title aspirations.
