No. 5 Kansas rolls to win over UNO basketball

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas is 2-0 against teams from Omaha this week. But unlike the close call against Creighton on Tuesday, Friday was all Jayhawks.

Ochai Agbaji scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures, helping fifth-ranked Kansas roll to a 95-50 win over UNO.

Mitch Lightfoot had a career-best 14 points, David McCormack had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyon Grant-Foster added 13 points off the bench as the Jayhawks (6-1) cruised to their 12th consecutive win at Allen Fieldhouse.

Last time out, Bill Self's crew needed Creighton's best player to miss a free throw in the final seconds to avoid going to overtime with the No. 8 Bluejays. This time, Kansas opened it with five spectacular minutes, knocking down 3-pointers and getting easy buckets at the rim while forcing the Mavericks to miss their first nine shots. By the time they substituted at the under-16 media timeout, the five starters led by Agbaji and Jalen Wilson had given Kansas a 17-0 lead.

Wanjang Tut scored 14 points and Jadin Booth had 11 for UNO (2-5). Leading scorer Matt Pile was held to six points on 2-for-7 shooting while dealing with foul trouble.