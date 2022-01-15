No. 6 Denver pulls away for a win over No. 15 UNO hockey

DENVER — Cameron Wright scored two goals to help No. 6 Denver pull away Saturday for a 5-2 win over No. 15 UNO.

Wright's first score restored a two-goal advantage only four minutes after the Mavericks (14-7, 4-5 NCHC) had pulled within 2-1.

On a power play with 13:54 remaining in the second period, Kevin Conley, who transferred to UNO from Denver, fired a sharp one-timer from the right circle. The shot beat Denver goalie Magnus Chrona to bring UNO within a goal.

But Wright answered after UNO left him open to Maverick goalie Isaiah Saville's left. Wright tapped in a pass to give the Pioneers (13-5-1, 6-3-0) some breathing room.

Wright then put the game out of reach just more than eight minutes into the final period.

Taylor Ward also scored for UNO, and he added an assist on Conley's goal for his 100th career point.

Saville made 29 saves on the 33 shots he faced, but the Mavericks were outshot 34-22 in the game. With Denver leading 4-2 in the final minute, the Pioneers tacked on an empty-netter from Cole Guttman.