No. 9 UNO hockey holds on for win over No. 2 North Dakota

UNO scored three goals in the first period Saturday and went on to defeat second-ranked North Dakota 5-4 at Baxter Arena.

The ninth-ranked Mavericks led 3-2 after that opening period and the score stayed that way until early in the third. Taylor Ward scored his team-leading eighth goal to stretch UNO's advantage to 4-2.

The Fighting Hawks got that goal back three minutes later but team captain Kevin Conley scored with 4:03 left to extend UNO's advantage back to two goals.

North Dakota closed to 5-4 with 14 seconds left on a goal by Shane Pinto but the Mavs were able to hold on for the win.

UNO moved its record to 10-5-1 while the Fighting Hawks fell to 13-4-1.

