No. 9 UNO hockey holds on for win over No. 2 North Dakota
HOCKEY

Brandon Scanlin

UNO's Brandon Scanlin makes his way down the rink in the Mavs' game against North Dakota.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD

UNO scored three goals in the first period Saturday and went on to defeat second-ranked North Dakota 5-4 at Baxter Arena.

The ninth-ranked Mavericks led 3-2 after that opening period and the score stayed that way until early in the third. Taylor Ward scored his team-leading eighth goal to stretch UNO's advantage to 4-2.

The Fighting Hawks got that goal back three minutes later but team captain Kevin Conley scored with 4:03 left to extend UNO's advantage back to two goals.

North Dakota closed to 5-4 with 14 seconds left on a goal by Shane Pinto but the Mavs were able to hold on for the win.

UNO moved its record to 10-5-1 while the Fighting Hawks fell to 13-4-1.

Meet the 2020-21 UNO hockey team

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

