Noah Greise's single gives UNO baseball a walk-off win over Rutgers

Noah Greise's single to left field brought home the winning run as UNO edged Rutgers 1-0 Friday night at Anderson Field.

Garrett Kennedy stole second base with two outs before Greise lined a single to left.It was just UNO's third hit on the night.

It was the second walk-off win over UNO this week as it also scored in the ninth against Nebraska on Sunday.

Joey Machado pitched the final four innings to earn his third win this season.

UNO and Rutgers will play again at 2 p.m. Saturday.

