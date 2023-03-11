Facing a must-win situation Saturday night, North Dakota responded with a season-saving victory.

The Fighting Hawks defeated Omaha 3-1 in front of 7,348 at Baxter Arena. The NCHC best-of-three series is tied 1-1 and will be decided Sunday in a 6:07 p.m. game.

The winner will advance to the league's Frozen Faceoff semifinals that begin Friday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Mavs, who had taken the lead in the series with a 2-1 win Friday night, came up just short against the desperate Fighting Hawks. UNO outshot North Dakota 25-22 but a second-period power-play goal proved to be the difference.

"We had a couple of chances early and we weren't able to capitalize," Omaha coach Mike Gabinet said. "They found a way to get that power-play goal and we couldn't find a way to tie it up."

North Dakota added an empty-net goal with 1:01 left to seal the victory.

The Fighting Hawks weathered an early flurry by the Mavs and grabbed the lead midway through the first period. Freshman Jackson Blake, the team's leading scorer, fired home a shot from the slot.

UNO got it tied less than three minutes later on the power play. Freshman defenseman Joaquim Lemay drilled a one-timer from the blue line that eluded North Dakota goalie Drew DeRidder.

The game remained tied until Omaha defenseman Kirby Proctor was whistled for hooking with 4:47 left in the second period. The Fighting Hawks' power play unit, No. 1 in the nation, then went to work.

Junior defenseman Tyler Kleven picked up the puck near the right faceoff circle and beat UNO goalie Simon Latkoczy high to make it 2-1.

North Dakota nursed that one-goal lead throughout the third period. The Mavs had two power-play chances but came up empty.

"Anytime you're on the power play you want to try to get momentum on your side," Gabinet said. "They did a good job delegating that."

Omaha pulled Latkoczy in favor of an extra skater with 1:40 left but the strategy backfired when freshman Dylan James picked up a loose puck at center ice and skated in for the goal that clinched the win.

Riese Gaber of the Fighting Hawks was named the No. 1 star of the game. Gaber, who scored North Dakota's only goal Friday night, had two assists Saturday.

The Mavs played their second straight game without team captain Nolan Sullivan, who is sidelined by a lower-body injury.

Gabinet said the Mavs would come ready to play Sunday in the team's last home game — and perhaps last game — of the season.

"We knew North Dakota wasn't going to go away quietly," he said. "It's a chance for us to keep growing and a chance to keep challenging ourselves."

​​​North Dakota (17-14-3)... 1 1 1 — 3

At UNO (19-14-3)............. 1 0 0 — 1

First period: 1, UND, Blake (Jamernik, Gaber), 10:01. 2, UNO, Lemay (Guevin, Bremer), 12:24, PP.

Second period: 3, UND, Kleven (Jamernik, Gaber), 16:37, PP.

Third period: 4, UND, Kleven, 18:59, EN.

Shots on goal

UND;4;10;8—22

UNO;7;13;5—25

Goalies: UND, DeRidder (24 saves). UNO, Latkoczy (19 saves).

Penalties-minutes: UND 7-14, UNO 5-10.

Power plays: UND 1 of 3, UNO 1 of 5.