North Dakota hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to stun Omaha 4-2 Sunday afternoon at Claussen Field.

It snapped a seven-game losing streak for North Dakota (4-31), while the Mavs (18-10) suffered their first Summit League loss.

UNO trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Sydney Ross and Ava Rongisch hit back-to-back doubles to tie it. Marra Cramer followed with a single to center, but Rongisch was tagged out at home with what would have been the winning run.

Neither team had a baserunner in the eighth, but in the ninth, North Dakota's Mariah Peters hit a one-out, two-run homer to center off Kamryn Meyer, who threw all nine innings and struck out 14. Omaha had two runners on with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but two flyouts ended the game.

UNO looks to bounce back Friday at South Dakota State.

North Dakota (4-31, 1-4) 002 000 002 - 4 6 1

UNO (18-10, 4-1) 001 000 100 - 2 9 1

W: Carr, 3-7. L: Meyer, 8-6. 2B: ND, Dumlao; UNO, Ross, Rongisch. HR: ND, Peters