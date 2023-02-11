The Omaha women had a chance to continue their climb up the Summit League standings.

UNO opened the day in sixth place, 1 1/2 games out of second. The Mavs were a half-game behind Saturday's opponent, North Dakota.

But Omaha didn't make a field goal for nearly the first seven minutes as North Dakota dominated the opening half and went on to a 79-61 win at Baxter Arena, snapping the Mavs' three-game win streak.

"I felt defensively we came out and had no presence," UNO coach Carrie Banks said. "We just came out very sluggish, which was disappointing. But I didn't feel we set the tone defensively like had the past three games. And offensively I felt like everyone was trying to make a hero shot, a one-pass shot."

North Dakota led 11-1 five minutes into the game and it was 24-13 early in the second quarter. UND then got separation by going 10 of 13 from the field with five 3-pointers in the second quarter. Its lead was 51-20 at halftime.

Omaha played better after halftime, but never got closer than 14 the rest of the way.

With three games left in the regular season, Banks believes the Mavs (12-14, 7-8 Summit) will learn from the loss.

"I felt like we were building, building, building toward our peak performance as a group, and then that one was just a bad setback for us," Banks said. "I'm not going to let this uncharacteristic game set the tone for the rest of the season."

North Dakota, 8-6 in Summit League play, was led by Kacie Borowicz with 24 points, including 15 before halftime. Elena Pilakouta led UNO with 10 points and seven rebounds, while Sam Mitchell added nine points.

Omaha plays at South Dakota, which is 7-7 in league play, on Thursday.

