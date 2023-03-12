Omaha came so close to reaching the NCHC tournament semifinals for the first time.

Instead, it was more heartbreak — courtesy of the Mavericks' primary league rival.

​North Dakota scored three times in the final six minutes Sunday night to post a 5-2 win and capture the best-of three playoff series. The game was played in front of 5,571 at Baxter Arena.

"We faced adversity all season long and found a way to have a great regular season," UNO coach Mike Gabinet said. "I just wish we could have found a way."

The roof caved in for the Mavs late in the third period when North Dakota's Griffin Ness scored the go-ahead goal with 5:14 left. He picked up the puck in the slot and rifled a shot past freshman goalie Simon Latkoczy.

The Fighting Hawks made it 4-2 with 3:49 remaining when defenseman Tyler Kleven scored. Seventeen seconds later, Gavin Hain scored to send many of the demoralized fans heading for the exits.

The three-goal scoring blitz came in a span of one minute and 42 seconds.

"It was just kind of a weird game for an elimination game," Gabinet said. "It's just unfortunate."

North Dakota advances to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinals that begin Friday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Mavs, who needed a deeper run in the playoffs to have a shot at the 16-team NCAA tournament, finish the season 19-15-3.

​Omaha struck first with the only goal of the opening period. Jimmy Glynn scored his fourth of the season with 5:46 left, knocking a rebound past North Dakota goalie Drew DeRidder.

That goal came shortly after the Mavs had killed off a 5-on-3 North Dakota power play for two minutes. Tyler Weiss and Jacob Slipec were whistled for penalties with 8:01 left in the period.

"We killed it off and then got a big goal," Gabinet said. "What a great, great sequence of events."

The Fighting Hawks' power play, the most potent in the nation, got it tied early in the second period. Jake Schmaltz tapped a rebound at the side of the net past Latkoczy.

The Mavs reclaimed the lead with 8:56 left in the period when Cam Berg scored his 10th. He cut across the slot and fired a shot past DeRidder.

A defensive breakdown in the last minute of the second period cost UNO dearly. Freshman Dylan James slipped behind the defense and scored a shorthanded goal to once again get the game tied.

"That was a tough one," Gabinet said. "There's just guys trying to make a play and they took advantage of a blind pass to tie the game."

That set the stage for the third period and the eventual three-goal North Dakota barrage that decided the game.

The Fighting Hawks dominated in shots on goal, holding a 36-14 edge.

"I feel for the guys," Gabinet said. "I know there was nothing else that we could have done."