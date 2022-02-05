North Dakota seizes control early in win over UNO

North Dakota closed the first half on a 17-1 run to take control of its 74-61 Summit League win over the UNO women Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

Kennedi Grant hit a 3-pointer with 6:51 left in the first half to give UNO a 17-15 lead. But that would be the Mavs' only field goal in the second quarter as North Dakota (13-10, 7-5 Summit) sprinted to a 32-18 halftime lead.

North Dakota's lead stayed in double figures until Grace Cave hit a 3-pointer and Mariah Murdie made a free throw to pull UNO within 66-59 with 1:30 left. The Fighting Hawks then hit free throws in secure the victory.

Murdie and Elena Pilakouta led the Mavs with 17 points apiece. Pilakouta also had nine rebounds and four assists. But UNO hit just 4 of 26 from behind the arc.

The loss is UNO's eighth straight as it falls to 2-11 in the Summit.

UNO hits the road to play Summit leader South Dakota, which has won 11 straight, on Thursday.​

