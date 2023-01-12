North Dakota snaps Omaha's three-game win streak on last-second shot

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota's Kacie Borowicz made a go-ahead basket with 12 seconds left as it held on for a 65-63 win over the Omaha women, snapping the Mavs' three-game winning streak.

Neither team led by more than three in the fourth quarter. UNO took a 63-60 lead on a Kennedi Grant basket with 2:56 left.

Borowicz scored with 1:31 left to pull North Dakota within one, then she made it 64-63 with 12 seconds left. North Dakota added a free throw with three seconds left, then Omaha missed a 3 at the buzzer.

Grant led the Mavs with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists off the bench, while Elena Pilakouta added 11 pointss and six rebounds. Aaliyah Stanley also scored 11 points.

UNO (8-8, 3-2 Summit) will play at North Dakota State on Saturday.

Recent UNO women's basketball coaches Carrie Banks Brittany Lange Chance Lindley Patty Patton Shearer Lisa Carlsen Paula Buscher Cherri Mankenberg Other coaches