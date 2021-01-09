North Dakota State completes weekend sweep of UNO men

FARGO, N.D. — Sam Griesel was one of four Bison in double figures as North Dakota State completed a weekend sweep of the UNO men, winning 80-66 on Saturday night.
Griesel, a Lincoln East graduate who hit a game-winning jumper at the buzzer Friday, finished with 18 points, while Rocky Kreuser added 19 points and 11 rebounds.
UNO led 23-19 with eight minutes left in the first half before NDSU went on a game-changing 11-0 run. The Bison led by at least five the rest of the way.
Marlon Ruffin led UNO with 14 points, but he was 4 of 17 from the field. La'Mel Robinson added 13 points.
UNO (2-12) has dropped eight in a row. The Mavericks will host South Dakota State on Friday.
