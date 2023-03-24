North Dakota State scored six times in the eighth inning to pull away to a 10-2 win over Omaha in the Summit League baseball opener for both teams Friday at Anderson Field.

The Mavericks were within 3-1 after seven innings but the first six Bison batters reached safely in the eighth.

UNO's offense, which had averaged 10.1 runs over its previous seven games, was held to six hits, three of which came in the ninth. Mike Boeve had two hits and drove in a run.

Omaha starter Caleb Riedel went the first five innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out five.

NDSU, the defending league champ, and UNO will play a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 2 p.m.

North Dakota State (4-17, 1-0) 030 000 061 - 10 13 1

UNO (6-9, 0-1) 100 000 001 - 2 6 2

W: Feeney, 1-3. L: Riedel, 1-3. 2B: NDSU, Dunlap, Steil, Hamilton