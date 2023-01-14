North Dakota State get hot in second half, pull away over Omaha men

North Dakota State hit eight 3-pointers and shot 60% from the field in the second half to pull away from the Omaha men for a 78-65 win Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

Neither team led by more than four in the first half as UNO took a 29-28 lead to the break.

But the Bison hit back-to-back to 3s to start the second half and never trailed after that. NDSU hit 5 of 7 3-pointers in the first seven minutes of the half to build a 50-39 advantage. Boden Skunberg, who hit seven 3s on the day, sank three treys in a 90-second span during that run. Skunberg finished with a game-high 25 points for the Bison, who won their fifth straight.

Omaha cut the deficit to 70-63 after a JJ White 3-pointer with two minutes to go, but that's as close as it got.

White and Ja'Sean Glover led UNO with 16 points each, while Frankie Fidler added 13 points.

Omaha will play its next four games on the road beginning with Thursday's matchup with South Dakota State.

