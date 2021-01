FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State scored the first 10 points and maintained the lead the rest of the way in a 66-55 win over the UNO women Saturday night.

The Mavericks were within 49-42 after three quarters but the Bison scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Elena Pilakouta led the Mavs with 16 points and five rebounds, while Ella Ogier added 13 points.

UNO (1-6) looks to snap a five-game losing streak when it hosts South Dakota State on Friday.