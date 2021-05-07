North Dakota State sweeps doubleheader from UNO baseball

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State snapped UNO's six-game winning streak by sweeping a doubleheader Friday, winning 8-7 and 2-0.

UNO led throughout the first seven innings of the opener, but the Bison turned the day's momentum by scoring four runs in the bottom of the eighth.

NDSU's Max Loven then threw a four-hit shutout in the nightcap.

In the opener, UNO led 5-1 in the fourth on Mike Boeve's RBI single and was up 7-4 after scoring twice in the eighth. Boeve had three hits and two RBIs in the opener.

But with one out in the bottom of the eighth, five straight Bison reached base — four on singles and one on an error — as they rallied to take an 8-7 lead. NDSU closer Parker Harm struck out the side in the ninth.

In the nightcap, the BIson scored runs on a fielder's choice and a wild pitch while Loven pitched around trouble throughout the game.

UNO had its leadoff batter reach safely in five of the seven innings, but the Mavs left eight runners stranded. Breyden Eckhout had two hits for the Mavs.

UNO and NDSU continue their series Saturday at 2 p.m.