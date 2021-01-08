North Dakota State's last-second jumper gives Bison win over UNO basketball

FARGO, N.D. — Sam Griesel hit a jumper with .6 seconds left to give North Dakota State a 71-69 win over the UNO men Friday night.

UNO, which trailed 67-55 with less than two minutes left, stormed back, tying it at 69 on a layup with 11 seconds left. But Griesel, a Lincoln East graduate, answered with a last-second jumper. Griesel finished with a team-high 21 points.

Wanjang Tut poured in a career-high 31 points to lead UNO as he went 14 of 19 from the field. Marlon Ruffin added 15 points.

UNO, which has lost seven straight, will play at North Dakota State again Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

