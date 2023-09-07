​Following a momentum-building 2022-23 season, the Omaha women's basketball team announced its schedule for this season.

UNO, which went 15-17 and reached the Summit League tournament final last season, will play seven non-conference games at Baxter Arena, beginning with the season-opener Nov. 6 against Illinois State.

Road non-conference games include at Northwestern (Nov. 12) and TCU (Dec. 20) before the Mavs open Summit play at Denver on Dec. 29. Omaha's first league home game will be New Year's Eve against South Dakota.

The Summit tournament will begin March 8.

The Mavs graduated leading scorer and rebounder Elena Pilakouta, but they do return three double-digit scorers in Aaliyah Stanley, Kennedi Grant and Grace Cave.

Schedule

November: 6: Illinois State, 5 p.m. 8: College of Saint Mary, 7 p.m. 12: at Northwestern. 17: Northern Colorado, noon. 20: at Wichita State. 27: Cal State Bakersfield, 5 p.m.

December: 1: UIC, 7 p.m. 5: at Western Illinois. 10: Peru State, 2 p.m. 18: at Texas Southern. 20: at TCU. 29: at Denver. 31: South Dakota, 2 p.m.

January 3: at Eastern Washington. 6: Montana State, 2 p.m. 11: at North Dakota. 13: at North Dakota State. 18: South Dakota State, 7 p.m. 20: at UMKC. 25: Oral Roberts, 7 p.m. 27: Denver, 2 p.m.

February: 1: at St. Thomas. 8: North Dakota, 7 p.m. 10: North Dakota State, 2 p.m. 15: at South Dakota. 17: at South Dakota State. 22: at Oral Roberts. 24: UMKC, noon. 29: St. Thomas, 7 p.m.