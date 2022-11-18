Omaha aims to clinch No. 2 seed in Summit League tournament as Mavs prepare for Denver

The teams coming to Omaha for next week's Summit League tournament are set. The seeds, though, still need to be decided Saturday on the final day of the regular season.

Omaha (18-9, 13-4) and North Dakota State (20-9, 13-4) are tied for second with Denver (18-10, 12-5) one game behind. The Pioneers will be at Baxter Arena at 12:30 p.m. Saturday to play their finale while NDSU is at South Dakota State. SDSU (16-13, 10-7) is currently fifth, a game ahead of North Dakota. South Dakota (26-3, 15-2) already clinched the regular-season title and the top seed.

Denver is a perennial power in the Summit, but the Mavericks have played well against the Pioneers recently. UNO earned a sweep in Denver last month and won both matchups a year ago.

"They are a good team, but they are just another team," junior Olivia Curry said. "We just focus on playing our game and working on playing at our level."

Curry has played a bigger role for the Mavs. In late September, UNO switched to a 6-2 offense to better utilize its hitters. That meant Sami Clarkson, last year's Summit setter of the year, and Curry have split setting duties.

"Sami is amazing, she can run it by herself," Curry said. "But it's awesome being out there with her."

Curry has had double-digit assists in 16 straight matches. Clarkson, meanwhile, is averaging 9.42 assists per set and moved into third place on the program's career assist list (4,116) last week.

"Olivia's a very talented setter, so it's been good to get her on the court," coach Matt Buttermore said. "This year, she's been her most consistent."

Saturday's match also is Senior Day, with the Mavs recognizing Clarkson, Jaiden Centeno and Mariah Murdie.

"They've meant a lot to our program. All of them have helped us out a lot this year," Buttermore said.

Murdie, who played basketball for four years before joining the volleyball team last spring, has become one of the team's top middle hitter. Clarkson is a four-year starter while Centeno has more than 800 digs as the starting libero the past two seasons.

"Jaiden and Sami have been a couple of the best players in the conference the last couple of years," Buttermore said. "They've made a huge impact on our program."

As for the Summit tourney, the six-team event will begin Thanksgiving at Baxter with matches between the Nos. 3 and 6 seeds and the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds. The top two seeds get a bye into the semifinals Friday. The final will be next Saturday.