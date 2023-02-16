Omaha hockey assistant coach Paul Jerrard died Wednesday following a lengthy battle with cancer.
He was 57.
A native of Winnipeg, he played collegiately at Lake Superior State. His 14-year collegiate and professional playing career was highlighted by a stint with the NHL's Minnesota North Stars.
He was an assistant coach for several years before Jerrard joining the UNO program in 2018.
He is survived by his wife Cheryl and two daughters.
The Mavericks are scheduled to play a pair of games Friday and Saturday at Miami.
