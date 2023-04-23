UNO pulled away in the middle innings to complete a three-game sweep of Lindenwood, winning 11-1 Sunday at Anderson Field.

The Mavericks, who dropped six of their previous seven, outscored Lindenwood 25-4 for the weekend.

"Charlie Bell did great today and our offense showed up," coach Evan Porter said. "Sunday can always be a battle because teams are tired, fatigued and down on pitching. Our starters did a great job of protecting our bullpen."

Bell worked out of trouble in the second inning when he allowed the only run, then the right-hander was in control the rest of the way. He allowed three hits and struck out seven in six innings.

Devin Hurdle had three hits while Haiden Hunt, Mike Boeve and Cam Frederick added two each.

The Mavs (15-17) were up 2-1 in the fourth while Matt Goetzmann and Hunt had back-to-back RBI doubles and Boeve followed with an RBI single to center.

UNO put the game away when Eddie Satisky hit a three-run homer in the fifth and Noah Greise added a two-run shot in the sixth.

Next up, the Mavs will host Nebraska at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Lindenwood (9-31) ........ 010 000 0— 1 3 1

At UNO (15-17) ............. 200 432 x—11 13 0

W: Bell, 3-2. L: Walsh, 1-3. 2B: L, Stellato, Willbrand. UNO, Goetzmann, Hunt. HR: UNO, Greise (5), Satisky (2).