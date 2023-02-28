Omaha spent most of Tuesday night's home opener squandering scoring opportunities. But the Mavs didn't miss out during a clutch moment in the bottom of the eighth.

Mike Boeve lined a two-run single to left before Zach Lechnir grounded a two-out, two-run single to left to lift the Mavs to a 7-6 win over Kansas State at a chilly Anderson Field.

"We got some good two-out hitting at the end there," UNO coach Evan Porter said. "These games if you throw strikes and pick up the ball behind your pitcher, it's going to come down to one or two big moments and Zach Lechnir was the guy tonight."

The Mavs had at least two baserunners on in seven different innings, but they left 11 runners stranded before the eighth-inning rally.

Down 6-3, UNO had runners at second and third with one out when Boeve laced his two-run single. Boeve has hit safely in all eight games this season.

After a hit by pitch and a flyout to left, Lechnir came through with a hard-hit grounder between the third baseman and shortstop for the game-winning hit.

Rans Sanders pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save. Kai Reum pitched two hitless innings before that for the win.

UNO entered Tuesday having scored 11 runs and batting .224 in its first seven games, but now the Mavs take a two-game win streak to BYU to begin a series on Thursday.

Kansas State (4-5) 130 020 000 - 6 8 4

UNO (2-6) 100 020 04x - 7 10 1

W: Reum 1-0. L: Wisenbaker, 1-1. S: Sanders, 1. 2B: KS, Johnson, Phillips; UNO, Goetzmann. HR: KS, Goodwin; UNO, Hunt.​