GREELEY, Colo. — A two-out rally in the seventh inning led Omaha baseball to a decisive 4-3 win over Northern Colorado that secured the Mavs' spot in the Summit League tournament in what was its final regular-season game.

UNO's batting leader and MLB draft prospect Mike Boeve slammed his 3rd home run of the season which tied him for the team-high in RBIs with 31. The dinger also was one of the most important hits of the Mavericks season as it tied the game at 3 with two down.

Unfortunately for the Bears and Kevin Sharp, that was just the start of Omaha's comeback in the inning.

Sharp (1-1) walked the next two Mavs then plunked Brennan Bales to load the bases for Eddie Satisky.

The first baseman delivered his lone base hit of the day, an infield single toward second that scored the game-winning run in Haiden Hunt.

UNC did all its damage in the opening frame but after that, UNO starter Preston Tenney pitched six solid innings, giving up seven hits and striking out three.

Wyatt Sellers then came in and pitched beautifully to close the game out, allowing just one hit and three total Bear baserunners.

The win puts Omaha (21-26, 9-14) in the Summit League tournament as the No. 4 seed, meaning the Mavs will play top-seed Oral Roberts in the opening round Wednesday in Fargo, N.D.

Omaha (21-26, 9-14)... 000 101 200 — 4 7 1

Northern Colorado (11-34, 8-16)... 300 000 000 — 3 8 3

W: Tenney (5-6) L: Sharp (1-1) 2B: UNC, Kenny, Bunn, Fisher. HR: UNO, Boeve.