PROVO, Utah — Four runs in the sixth inning put BYU on top for good in its 8-4 win over Omaha baseball Friday afternoon.

UNO jumped out on top in an explosive first inning with three runs driven in by an Eddie Satisky double followed by a two-run base hit by Brennan Bales.

After a 12-11 shootout Thursday, it looked like Friday’s contest was heading in the same direction as the Cougars answered with two of their own in the bottom of the first.

Satisky picked up another RBI on a grounder to third that scored Drew Lechnir in the third inning, but that would be it for the Mavs.

BYU would use some small ball to score one in the fifth and its crooked-number four in the sixth to grab a 7-4 lead.

Austin Deming knocked in one with a base hit, then with runners on the corners, Tate Gambill scored on a fielder’s choice by brother Cole Gambill.

Older brother Cole knocked in his brother on a two-run home run earlier in the game, and then scored on a costly wild pitch by Luke Gainer (0-2) in that decisive sixth inning.

Easton Jones hit a sac fly to left to put the fourth run on the board in the frame, and Jacob Wilk added another insurance run on a solo shot in the eighth to seal the win for BYU.

Omaha ended up equaling the Cougars in hits (9) but ended up leaving seven on base.

Bales, Lechnir and Mike Boeve each had two hits for the Mavericks.

UNO wraps up their series with BYU Saturday at 1 p.m.

UNO (2-8)… 301 000 000 – 4 9 0

BYU (5-6)… 200 014 01x — 8 9 1