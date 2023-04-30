ST. PAUL, Minn. — UNO dropped a series to St. Thomas as the Tommies pulled away in the rubber match for a 12-2 victory Sunday.

St. Thomas had three four-run innings to knock off the Mavericks (16-20, 5-10 Summit League), who committed four errors leading to four unearned runs.

The Tommies scored four in the fourth to break a scoreless tie. UNO threatened for a big inning in the sixth, when Drew Lechnir's RBI single made it 4-1 and the Mavs still had the bases loaded. But a 5-2-3 double play ended that inning before St. Thomas put the game away.

The Tommies' Nos. 5 through 8 batters combined to go 10 of 17 with 11 RBIs.

Haiden Hunt led UNO with two hits and two runs.

With the loss, the Mavs fell into a tie for fourth in the Summit with St. Thomas and Northern Colorado. UNO next plays Missouri State in Kansas City on Tuesday.

UNO (16-20, 5-10) ................. 000 001 01 — 2 8 4

At St. Thomas (7-25, 5-10) .... 000 400 44 — 12 13 0

W: Esch, 2-2. L: Bell, 3-3. 2B: UNO, Satisky. ST, Vos 2, Ench. 3B: UNO, Hunt.