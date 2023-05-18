GREELEY, Colo. — Omaha baseball ran into an avalanche of Northern Colorado hits in its 13-3 loss to the Bears Thursday afternoon.

The Mavs starter Charlie Bell (4-4) gave up six runs on seven hits in his two innings of work.

UNO tried to rally back in the fourth with a two-run base hit from Eddie Rosario that made the deficit 6-2.

But UNC answered back with three runs in the fourth and then eventually closed the game out via mercy rule in the sixth when the Bears tacked on another four.

Drew Reetz hit a RBI grounder in the seventh to make it a 10-run game and Omaha had is fourth run on third base in Sid deMayo but the Mavericks were unable to bring him in to keep the game alive.

The loss drops UNO to 8-13 in the Summit League standings, right on the bubble for the four-team conference tournament that begins next week.

The Mavs are tied for fourth with Western Illinois but own the tiebreaker.

UNC, however, now sits just 1 1/2 games back of both teams and could potentially grab a spot if they complete the sweep this weekend.

Omaha continues its series with Northern Colorado Friday at 1 p.m.

Omaha (20-25, 8-13 Summit)... 000 200 1 — 3 9 1

Northern Colorado (10-33, 7-15 Summit)... 150 304 x — 13 14 0

W: Smith (5-6) L: Bell (4-4) 2B: UNO, Satisky. UNC, Kenny. HR: UNC, Wagner.